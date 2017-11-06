George Crossan Allen, age 89 of North Platte, passed away Saturday November 4, 2017 at Linden Court.

George was born on January 23, 1928 in Topones, CO on a ranch in a log house. The family moved to Arkansas when he was 6 years old. In the 1st grade he moved with his mother, father, and brothers Jim and Clyde to Omaha to work for his Aunt Laura, and his siblings Mary and Thurston were born there. His mother died of pneumonia and the children moved to North Platte to live with Aunt Laura and Uncle Ben on their farm. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1947. He married Dorothy Rue and together they had Beverly, Gloria and David. He married Donna Favinger in 1969 and his family grew to include step children Sandy, Joyce, Roger, Sammy and their spouses. George and Donna had 48 years together. George loved to build things. He had his masonry company and built many brick and stone buildings. After he was injured in a fall in Denver, CO in 1986 he developed a great talent for painting. He will always be remembered for all the special work he did in his trade. He was a kind, sweet, gentle man who loved the Lord and the First United Methodist Church where he was a member for 70 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

George is survived by Donna his wife of 48 years; children Beverly Polanco of North Platte, Gloria Brownell of Aneheim, CA; step children Sandy (John) Rowland of North Platte, Joyce (Lee) McConahay of North Platte, Roger (Judy) Kinsinger of North Platte, Samuel (Dawn) Kinsinger of North Platte; sister Mary Parish of Great Falls, MT; sisters-in-law Joyce Allen of North Platte and Pauline Allen of Anaheim, Ca; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son David; and brothers Jim, Clyde and Thurston.

Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Arts Center and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday November 8, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Morningview Cemetery in Wallace. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday November 7, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.