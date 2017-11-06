Judge sentences former Winnebago treasurer to probation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former treasurer of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska tribal council to five years of probation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday sentenced 56-year-old Thomas Snowball, of Winnebago to the probation as well as 150 hours of community service. He also was ordered to pay $36,500 in restitution.

Snowball had pleaded guilty earlier to theft from an Indian gaming establishment.

From 2013 through September 2014, Snowball took unauthorized disbursements from the WinnaVegas Casino and Resort totaling $36,500.

The charges were related to a conspiracy by nine former council members to steal more than $327,000 from the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.