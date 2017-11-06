Nebraska prison thwarts contraband smuggling attempt

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prison officials say they thwarted a staff member’s recent attempt to smuggle contraband into the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The Department of Correctional Services says 24-year-old Michael Miller was arrested Saturday on charges of bribery and unauthorized communication with an inmate. Miller was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

The department says a search of Miller’s vehicle yielded packages of the chemical substance known as K2. Officials say Miller stated in an interview that he intended to bring the drug into the prison.

The department says Miller was hired at the prison in August 2016 as an officer and promoted to corporal in May. He is currently suspended without pay.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Miller.