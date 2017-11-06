NPCC Lady Knights lose opener at Air Force Prep

Colorado Springs, Colo – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team opened the 2017-18 basketball season on the road, losing to Air Force Prep, 79-72.

Ashley Bell, the first year Interim Head Coach of the Lady Knights said, “The girls competed. We made many mental mistakes which down the stretch cost us the game. We shot well from the field and the free throw line. We just have to be more aware of turning the ball over and staying within our offenses.”

The Lady Knights committed 17 turnovers during the game.

Yaasmyn Spivey, a freshman from Omaha, led the Lady Knights in scoring with 14 points. Sophomore Allison Tichy from Bellevue added 11 points.

Spivey also added six rebounds and four assists to lead the Lady Knights. Nahatabaa Nacona, a freshman from Chinle, Ariz., added four assists.

The Lady Knights will have their home opener next Thursday, November 9, against the same opponent. Game time is 5 pm.