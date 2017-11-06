Ralph Patrick Vinton, age 65, passed away suddenly at his beloved ranch on November 2, 2017.

Pat was born on October 9, 1952 in Alliance, NE to Ralph and MaryAnn (Manning) Vinton of Whitman, NE. Pat graduated from St. Patrick High School in North Platte, NE in 1970. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Geology in 1974 and a Master’s Degree in Geophysics from the University of Wyoming in 1977. He grew up on the family ranch south of Whitman, NE. He was an industrious soul throughout his life. While in grade school he would lead his brothers and sisters in building box kites that actually flew very well. He would round up a couple of his siblings to build remarkable tree houses in tall cottonwood trees using old doors and cast-off lumber. Later he was somewhat of an amateur entomologist, wowing everyone with his collections. He would rescue downed baby birds and was an avid arrowhead collector ~ always cajoling some of his siblings into accompanying him on these excursions. As a young man, he built a “weed hopper” (a plane with a small engine and propeller behind the single seat). He had great fun with this, again accompanied by one or two of his many siblings. In 1978 Pat accepted a job with Tennaco, based out of Lafayette, LA. He worked as a geophysicist in the western United States and the Gulf Coast areas. During this time, he realized his true calling was ranching. Pat then, in 1989, bought his ranch. He enjoyed ranching immensely, planting many trees, putting up buildings, building fences and roads. He was, though, first and foremost a stockman. His cows and calves were his joy. Pat was an early riser and a steady rancher. He tried exceptionally hard every day to the very end. He is much loved and will be sorely missed. He was truly a gentle soul.

Pat is survived by six brothers and two sisters, Daniel (Ramona) Vinton of Whitman, Maureen (Jim) Skavdahl of Marsland, James “Jim” Vinton, George (Lori) Vinton all of North Platte, Brian (Joyce) Vinton of Copperton, UT, Michael Paul (Stacey) Vinton of Whitman, NE, MaryAnn (John Noble) Vinton of Omaha, and Timothy Ralph (Lori) Vinton of Whitman; sisters-in-law Miriam Vinton of Parker, CO, and Denise Vinton of Mullen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and MaryAnn; brothers John Peter” Pete” Vinton and Terrance Ralph Vinton; and nephew Jacob Paul Vinton.

Memorials are suggested to the Whitman Community Club and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Services will be held 5:00 p.m. (MST) Monday November 6, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mullen. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. (MST) Tuesday November 7, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mullen with the Reverend Louis Sellam as celebrant. Burial will follow at Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Sunday November 5, 2017 and 9:00 a.m. until noon Monday November 6, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.