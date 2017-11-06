South-central Nebraska authorities say ATV crash killed boy

FRANKLIN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has been killed in the crash of an all-terrain vehicle at a south-central Nebraska farm.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred Friday evening. The boy was pronounced dead at Harlan County Hospital.

Franklin County Attorney Henry Schenker said Monday that he couldn’t provide the boy’s name or any details about what happened at the family farm near Naponee (NA’-poh-nee). He says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.