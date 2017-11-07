Eldon Wayne Marshall Death Notice

Eldon Wayne Marshall, age 79 of Stapleton, passed away Tuesday October 31, 2017 in Arizona. Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday November 10, 2017 at the First Lutheran Church in North Platte with the Reverend Steve Berke officiating. Burial will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until 9:00 p.m. Thursday November 9, 2017 with the family receiving friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.