Evelyn Lorraine (Johnson) White, age 86 of North Platte, died Sunday November 5, 2017 at Linden Court.

Evelyn was born on April 9, 1931 in Arnold, NE to Arthur “Nick” and Ruth “Ellen” (Teaford) Johnson.

She graduated from Hershey High School with the class of 1949. On May 18, 1952 she married Lyle White at the Methodist Church in Hershey, NE. She worked at North Platte Livestock sale barn for 47 years, and part-time at her son’s business, White Auction Service, retiring in December 2007. Evelyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in North Platte for the past 58 years and a member of WSCS (Women’s Society of Christian Services), Osgood Mothers Club, and the Homemakers Extension Club. She loved to cook for her family at any time, it didn’t have to be a holiday; her cooking always made it a special occasion. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids in sporting events.

Evelyn’s survivors include a daughter, Janean (Kelly Bailey) Dorram of North Platte; a son Jeff White of Hershey; three brothers, Lyle Johnson of North Platte, Don (Joan) Johnson of Hershey and Gene (Marcy) Johnson of North Platte; one sister Peggy Chaney of Lincoln; four grandsons Chad (Angela) Dorram of Sutherland, Casey (Marcy) Dorram of Gretna, Tucker White and Cooper White of Hershey; great-grandchildren Taylor and Briley Dorram of Sutherland, and Levi and Haley Dorram of Gretna.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle; her parents Nick and Ellen Johnson; brother-in-law William (Bill) Chaney; sister-in-law Janet Johnson; and nephew Monty White.

Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday November 10, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 9:00 p.m. Thursday November 9, 2017 with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.