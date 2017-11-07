Four NPCC Lady Knights volleyball players receive postseason honors

North Platte – Four of the members of the North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team were recognized at the Region IX Division II tournament, October 28, as All-Region and All-Tournament members.

Luisa Hernandez, Carlie Wytulka, and Aly Camacho were named to the All-Region IX Division II Team. Hernandez, Wytulka, and Antonya Schaffert were named to the Region IX Division II All-Tournament Team.

Hernandez, a freshman outside hitter from Yuma, Colo., led the Lady Knights in kills with 470 kills and defensive digs with 557 digs. Hernandez is fifth on the Lady Knights all-time list for kills in a season and 13th on the kills per set in a season at 3.1 kills per set. She was second on the team in service aces and had 49 total blocks.

Wytulka, a freshman setter from Necle, Colo., led the Lady Knights in set assists with 911 assists. She is 17th on the Lady Knights all-time list for assists Wytulka also had 77 kills, 21 service aces, 361 defensive digs and 59 total blocks.

Camacho, a sophomore middle blocker from Scottsbluff was second on the Lady Knights with 151 total blocks. Camacho had 193 kills and 52 defensive digs. She is 19th on the Lady Knights all-time list for total blocks in a season and eighth in career blocks with 251 total blocks.

Schaffert, a sophomore libero / defensive specialist from Otis, Colo., was second on the Lady Knights in defensive digs and led the Lady Knights in serving percentage at 96 percent. Schaffert is 17th on the Lady Knights all-time list in season serving percentage and eighth in career serving percentage at 95.4 percent. In her career, she went 1054 for 1105 in serving. Schaffert also had 39 service aces and 29 set assists.

The Lady Knights finished the season at 19-23. They were runner-up in the Region IX Division II tournament and tied with Central Community College for the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference title.