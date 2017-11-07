January sentencing set for driver in fatal Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A January sentencing has been scheduled for a man whose speeding van crashed in Omaha, killing a passenger in the cargo area.

Court records say 32-year-old Nemias Garcia-Velasco, of Omaha, pleaded no contest Monday to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol. His sentencing is set for Jan. 5.

Police say the van was speeding July 5 when it left the roadway, hit a guardrail and a bridge support. Then the van caught fire. Police say the crash killed 58-year-old Silvano Torres, who was riding without restraints in the van’s cargo area.