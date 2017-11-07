Officials following up on tuberculosis patient’s death

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Health officials have begun to assess whether they need to treat anyone who was exposed to tuberculosis by a patient who has died in Omaha.

The patient was treated Oct. 29 at Fremont Health and transferred an Omaha hospital that day. Terra Uhing of the Three Rivers Health Department says the patient died Friday. No details about the patient are being released.

The department covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

Uhing says the department is interviewing family and community members to identify any setting where other people might have been exposed. The infection risk rises with close proximity in a confined space for a prolonged period of time with a person whose sputum is positive for tuberculosis.