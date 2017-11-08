Bob Lewis Mann, 85, of Brady, died Nov. 2, 2017, at Cozad Care and Rehabilitation.

Bob was born on Dec. 13, 1931, in Gothenburg, the son of George and Ruth (Buterbaugh) Mann.

He grew up in Gothenburg and graduated from Gothenburg High. Bob lived in the Gothenburg, Brady and Jeffery Lake areas. He farmed and grew popcorn for Jolly Time and was a hay buyer for many years.

Bob served his country in the National Guard for seven years. He married Mary Ellen Block on May 31, 1953, at the Christ Lutheran Church, and the couple had three children, Jack, Lynne and Sandy. The family made their home at Jeffrey Lake south of Brady for 43 years.

Bob was the president of the Jeffery Lake Association for many years. He enjoyed flying, stock car racing, boxing, motor boats, sailing and Nebraska football and volleyball.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Mann; brothers, Don Mann and twin brother Bill Mann; and sisters, Adeline Schabrum and Annette Ostrom.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen of Brady; children, Jack (Pam) Mann of Brady, Lynne (Rocky) Johnson of Brady and Sandy Burke of Brady; grandchildren, Jake (Ericca) Johnson of Brady, Lucinda (Dan) Robison of Brady, Muffy Johnson (Mario Olvera) of Cozad, Luke (Kim) Mann of Clayton, North Carolina, Jed (Natalie) Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Keifer (Sarah) Burke of Brady, Sawyer (Kylee) Burke of Kansas City, Missouri, and Maggie Burke (Taylor Staggs) of Lincoln; 24 great-grandchildren with the 25th due in January; brothers, Dave (Jody) Mann of Jeffrey Lake and Dale (Patty) Mann of Hastings; and sister, Francis (Tim) McClellen of Gothenburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Brady/Gothenburg Ministerial Association or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Maxwell First Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Litzenberger officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Brady Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel & Monuments, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.