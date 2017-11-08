Maddox Archer James, 2 months, a fighter right from the start and until his passing on Oct. 20, 2017. This world has lost a beautiful angel.

Maddox Archer James, blessed this world with his birth on July 26, 2017, to his loving and devoted parents, Benjamin James and Seabreanna Marshall of North Platte.

He is survived by his mommy and daddy, his puppy Dexter, loving grandparents, Michael and Ann James of North Platte, Todd and Sherry Marshall of Duchesne, Utah; great-grandmother, Charlene Smith of North Platte; many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many others who all loved him dearly.

Maddox’s life was short but this little boy helped teach all of us so many important lessons. From Maddox we all learned to be a little more patient, kind loving, brave and for some, closer to their faiths.

Oh precious boy of ours. We will never see your first smile or hear you laugh. All of the hopes and dreams we had for you are gone, but you will shine in our hearts forever. We will cherish the time we had with you and draw on the memories of your beautiful face to get us through. Rest well little one. Run, play and laugh. You are so loved and missed.

Cremation was chosen. A private family memorial will be at a future date.