Iowa man sentenced for dealing fentanyl that led to death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute a powerful painkiller that led to the 2015 death of a Council Bluffs man.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Charles Jesse Beuterbaugh, of Carter Lake, was sentenced Tuesday in Council Bluffs’ federal court.

Prosecutors say Beuterbaugh was part of a drug-trafficking organization that sold fentanyl in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

The investigation into the group began in June 2015, when police were called to Beuterbaugh’s Carter Lake home and found the body of 20-year-old Diego Lemus. Police learned a second man had been taken to a local hospital for a fentanyl overdose.

Three of Beuterbaugh’s co-defendants were earlier sentenced to terms ranging from 10 to nearly 14 years. Two others await sentencing.