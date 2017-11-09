James Charles Chapman, age 89 of Stapleton, passed away Monday November 6, 2017 at his home with family.

Jim was born on July 30, 1928 in Stapleton, NE to Merald and Lenna (Cline) Chapman. He attended Cottonwood grade school in McPherson County and graduated from high school in Stapleton with the class of 1946. He entered the Army Air Corp in 1946. He was enlisted for 8 years and attended Officer Candidate School in 1954, commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and retired a Lieutenant Colonel in 1974. All in all he served 28 years. In 1969 he graduated from the University of Omaha. He was awarded the Good Conduct medal with two loops. He married Jane LaMont in 1950 and to this union Susan and Steve were born. He married Marie Zimmerman on January 29, 1972 and to this union Mary Beth was born. In civilian life he worked at Western Publishing Company, from which he retired. After he retired, he operated his own software company, Sandhills Software, and maintained an avid interest in computers. Jim served on the St. John’s Parish Council, Stapleton Youth Center Board of Directors, was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 8258, and Post Adjutant of American Legion Post 324. He was the Logan County Veterans Service Officer for 15 years and loved helping other veterans. Jim loved his family and took great joy in his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He lived out the true meaning of “duty, honor, country” all his life.

Jim is survived by his daughter Susan (Phil) Jackson of San Antonio, TX; his son Steve (Toni) Chapman of San Antonio, TX; his daughter Mary Beth Chapman of Albuquerque, NM; his granddaughters Shannon Jackson Lewis, Nielle (Adi) Jackson, Rylee (Colt) Shultz and Kari Chapman, all of San Antonio, TX; as well as his great grandchildren Daeja, Kevin and Jonathan (Shannon) Jackson Lewis, Bella (Rylee) Shultz, and Isla (Nielle) Gaitan; and his great-great grandchild Jaylen (Kevin) Jackson Lewis, all of San Antonio, TX; and he also enjoyed his many wonderful nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marie (Zimmerman) Chapman; his mother Lenna (Cline) Chapman; his father Merald Chapman; sister Lila (Chapman) Beckius; and brothers Clarence “Spud” Chapman and Richard “Dick” Chapman.

Memorials are suggested to the Marie Chapman Memorial Scholarship Fund (through the family), VFW Post 8258 or Loup Valley Cemetery and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Services will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday November 13, 2017 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Stapleton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday November 14, 2017 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Stapleton with the Reverend Thomas Gudipalli as celebrant. Burial will follow at Loup Valley Cemetery in Stapleton. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday November 13, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.