Lady Knights basketball drops home opener against Air Force Prep

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team dropped their home opener on Thursday to the Air Force Prep Lady Huskies 69-49 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Lady Huskies jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held a 22-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Huskies increased their lead in the second quarter with the score being 35-15 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter the Lady Huskies outscored the Lady Knights 15-11 to take a 50-26 lead.

The Lady Knights outscored the Lady Huskies 23-19 in the fourth quarter to close the final gap to 20 points.

Naria Hall was the only Lady Knight in double digits with 15 points. Yasmyn Spivey added nine points and led the Lady Knights in rebounding with six.

Natalie Nicks led the Lady Huskies with 26 points. Two other Lady Huskies scored in double figures: Cierra Winters added 16 points and MaKenna Izzi tallied 10 points. Winters, Jasmine Sanders, and Coco Kuchins each had nine rebounds to lead the Lady Huskies.

The Lady Knights are now 0-2 on the season. They will travel to Norfolk this weekend to play in the Hawks Classic. They will play Des Moines Area Community College tomorrow and Iowa Lakes Community College on Saturday.