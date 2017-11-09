Maxwell HS star Sydney Mullin signs with NPCC volleyball

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team has signed Sydney Mullen from Maxwell, Neb., to a letter of intent to play volleyball for the Lady Knights during the 2018 season.

Mullin, who is 5′ 11, is the first recruit for the Lady Knights for the 2018 season.

During her career at Maxwell High School, MullinShe also had 250 total blocks and 142 service aces in 317 sets. During that time, she had 1098 kills and a .251 kill efficiency. played varsity for all four years.

“We are really excited that Sydney is the beginning of our 2018 recruiting class,” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said. “She is super athletic and is going to be an impact player for us. She is a hard worker and a great kid!”

She is the daughter of Eric and Ursula Burton and was coached by Gina Sommers.