NPCC sophomore Alejandra Vivar to play for Peruvia national softball team

North Platte – A North Platte Community College softball player will represent her home country on the international stage Nov. 11 – 16 in Santa Marta, Colombia.

NPCC Knight Sophomore softball player Alejandra Vivar, from Lima, Peru will compete on the Peruvian national team in the Bolivarian Games.

According to the official website, Bolivarian Games have 11 countries participating in 34 sports. In the softball competition, there are five teams competing: Peru, Bolivia, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

“This is a tournament that is going to help teams qualify for the Pan-American games in 2019,” Vivar said. “We don’t need to qualify since we are hosting the Pan-American games.”

Vivar said that these games are going to help us realize the level of competition we will face in 2019.

“I am really excited to be able to play for my country,” Vivar said. “Even though softball is not our strongest sport, it is such a big honor to represent my country since not everyone has that opportunity. We have been working really hard to improve the softball in Peru, and I think every day we can tell the difference. Our federation is giving us the opportunity to travel and see the softball level out of the country, and those are experiences worth taking advantage of.”

Vivar said that four years ago, when practicing for the 2013 Bolivarian Games, they didn’t have a field to practice on. This year they have their own softball field and have players studying and playing ball in the U.S. She said perseverance has been reflected from everyone behind the project, and working together has made them move forward.

My grades and my hard work here has shown that I am able to represent my country,” Vivar said.

Peru will open up on Nov. 12 against Panama.