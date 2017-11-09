Report: Nebraska personal income falls from previous year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new report says personal income in Nebraska declined since last year.

The Pew Charitable Trust reported Wednesday that Nebraska was one of 10 states where incomes came in lower during the second quarter of 2017, compared with a year earlier. Nebraska and Alaska’s personal income were 0.3 percent lower.

The other states where personal incomes fell from a year earlier were North Dakota, Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas, Connecticut, South Dakota, Wyoming and Rhode Island.

Personal income includes residents’ paychecks, Social Security benefits, employers’ contributions to retirement and health insurance plans, rental income and public assistance benefits.

Federal officials use state personal income to determine how much financial support each state will receive for certain programs, such as Medicaid.