Omaha gets $200K for veterans memorial replica

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha has received a $200,000 private donation to create a new replica of a monument honoring Korean and Vietnam War veterans.

The Korea Vietnam Peace Memorial was installed in 1976 and was restored 20 years ago. The monument featuring a soldier and child has already been removed from Memorial Park.

The city announced the donation Wednesday during the Veterans Shine On lighting ceremony at the park.

Jensen Conservation Service is building the identical replica. Advocates are hoping the work gets done in time for the 70th anniversary of the park’s dedication next year.

Mayor Jean Stothert says the memorial is a “symbol of military service and sacrifice.”