Ex-Lincoln officer denies sex assault charges against him

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln police officer who left the force last month amid a sex assault investigation denies the charges against him.

An attorney for 54-year-old Gregory Cody said Thursday at a bond hearing for his client that Cody “strongly disputes” the allegations. Cody, who is charged with first-degree sexual assault, was released Thursday after posting $15,000 bond.

Investigators say Cody used his position of authority to coerce and force a 30-year-old mentally ill woman into sex dozens of times for more than a year.

The woman told investigators most of the assaults occurred while Cody was on duty and that they began last year after Cody released her rather than take her into emergency protective custody. She told investigators that Cody told her she would “owe him.”