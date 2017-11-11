Fire destroys huge home in southwestern Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha firefighters are trying to determine what caused an inferno that consumed a large home in southwestern Omaha.

Fire crews were called to the residence just before 1 a.m. Friday and found the 10,000 square-foot (929.02 sq. meter) home fully engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Omaha firefighters called for help from Waterloo, Gretna and Boys Town fire departments to battle the massive fire, which took more than two hours to contain.

Fire crews managed to keep the fire from spreading to an occupied horse barn on the property.

Fire officials say the more than $1 million home was a total loss.