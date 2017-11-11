North Platte Post

Northeastern Nebraska man killed in 1-vehicle crash

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in the northeastern corner of Nebraska say a man has died in a one-vehicle crash.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says the Friday afternoon crash killed 66-year-old Dennis Brodersen, of Coleridge. Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. when the pickup truck Brodersen was driving crossed the center line, left the road and hit a farm field entrance, flipping the truck.

Brodersen, who was wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

