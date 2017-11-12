Lady Knights defeat Iowa Lakes 87-78 for first win of season

Norfolk – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team won their first game of the season with an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Lakes Community College Lady Lakers on Saturday afternoon.

A big second quarter propelled the Lady Knights to the win, outscoring the Lady Lakers 21-14. The Lady Knights trailed the Lady Lakers 17-16 after one quarter, but led at halftime 37-31.

In the third quarter, the Lady Knights expanded their lead to nine points 60-51 after outscoring the Lady Lakers 23-20.

In the fourth quarter, each team scored 27 points to keep the difference at nine to give the Lady Knights the win.

Allison Tichy, a sophomore from Bellevue led the Lady Knights with a career high 32 points. Tichy went 12 of 23 from the floor including five three-pointers. She also went 3 for 3 from the charity stripe. Her previous career high was 19 points.

Yasmyn Spivey was next in the scoring column with 18 points and Peighton Porter finished with 10 points for the Lady Knights. Porter also grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Lady Knights. Jameisia Holliman handed out six assists.

For the Lady Lakers, who are now 1-2 on the season, were led in scoring by Mia Wassink, who led all scorers, with 37 points. Lemia Ntor-Ue was the only other Lady Laker to score in double figures with 11 points. Wassink had a double-double with 13 rebounds.

The Lady Knights, now 1-3, are next in action on Friday, Nov. 17 when they host the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks.