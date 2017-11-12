No. 15 Des Moines Area run past Lady Knights 87-66 at Hawks Classic

Norfolk – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights were defeated by the National Junior College Athletic Association pre-season 15th ranked Des Moines Area Community College Lady Bears 87-66.

The Lady Knights started out the game, jumping out to a 7-3 lead. The Lady Bears got going and went on a 16-0 run to lead 19-7. At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Bears held a 28-14 lead.

The Lady Knights stayed close in the second quarter, being outscored 18-15 to trail 46-29 at the half.

The Lady Bears scored 18 more points in the third quarter and held the Lady Knights to 12 to increase their lead to 64- 41 at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Knights did outscore the Lady Bears in the fourth quarter 25-23 to cut into the Lady Bear lead.

Allison Tichy led the Lady Knights in scoring with 13 points. Naria Hall and Yasmyn Spivey each had 12 points and Peighton Porter finished with 10 points. Lexa Lealiiee had 10 rebounds for the Lady Knights.

The Lady Bears, now 4-0 on the season, had five players in double figures led by Molly Mitchell with 19 points. Beth Atwood was next in scoring with 17 points. Regan Shockley finished with 14 points. Aliyah Robinson and Deja Davis each contributed 10 points. Mitchell and Atwood completed the double-double by each grabbing 11 rebounds for the Lady Bears.

The Lady Knights are 0-3 on the season. They will play Iowa Lakes Community College at noon on Saturday in the second day of the classic. Iowa Lakes, 1-1, lost to host Northeast Community College 95- 63 in the second game.