Darlene M. Guthrie, age 83, of North Platte departed this life at Great Plains Health to spend eternity with her family and friends waiting in heaven above on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Darlene was born unto A.I. and Mabel (Gardner) Pittman in North Platte on October 24th, 1934. She married John (Jack) Guthrie in 1956 and unto this union they had 3 children, Rodney, Pamela, and Michael. She loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. Darlene had a twinkle of ornery in her eye and a positive look at what life dealt her. She had a kind heart and always tried to look at the good in situations.

Darlene was preceded in death by, her parents; husband Jack; brothers, Earl (Delores) Pittman and Sam Pittman; and her grandson, Bryan John Guthrie.

Those surviving her are sons, Rod (Sonya) Guthrie of Cheyenne, WY, and Mike (Becky) Guthrie of Ft. Collins. CO; daughter, Pam (John) Garrett of North Platte; grand children, Codi Guthrie, TJ (Jordin) Shafer, Corey (Chelsea) Shafer, Jennifer (Jim) Hagen, Nina Garrett, Michael Garrett; and 5 great grandchildren (she loved them all so much.) sister, Janice (Gary) Richey; sister-in-law, Max Mulder; and many other friends and family that will miss her.

Memorials may be made in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com

Graveside Services will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the North Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be noon – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.