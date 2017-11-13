David Charles Wesslund, age 65, died November 4, 2017, in Portland, Oregon.

David was born in North Platte, Nebraska on March 21, 1952. He was the fifth of 11 children born to William O. and Ida Ruth (Harris) Wesslund. At a young age, David was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease and not expected to survive childhood. Through innovative health care and kidney transplants, he was able to live independently the rest of his life.

David graduated from North Platte High School with the Class of 1970 then attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He later spent several years in Omaha as a manager for Holiday Inc. In 1980 David moved to Portland where he ran the Portland Sports Card Co. for 20 years and worked in other retail capacities until retiring in 2016.

Though he moved away, David remained a lifelong Nebraska Cornhusker fan. “Uncle Dave” was loved by all his family and enjoyed creating mischief with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by all his siblings, Pat Kamin (Thomas), of LaVista, William Wesslund (Mary Copenhaver), of Portland, Linda Kamin (Robert), of Omaha, Robert Wesslund (Connie), of Lincoln, Daniel Wesslund (Susan), of North Platte, Kristen Perkins, of LaVista, John Wesslund (Bernadette), of LaVista, Susan Petersen (Jeffrey), of North Platte, Janet McClellen, of Plattsmouth, and Joan Claar (Mark), of Overland Park, Kansas; 17 nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and nephews; and other family.

David was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ida.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 13, 2017, at the Historical Chapel in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation or the Nebraska Kidney Association. Online condolences may be shared at forestlawnomaha.com.