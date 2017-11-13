Evelyn M. Thomlison

Evelyn Marie Thomlison, age 89, of North Platte, passed away November 11, 2017 at Great Plains Medical Center in North Platte.

She was born September 27, 1928 in a sod house at Bignell, Nebraska to Harold Glenn Bockus and Gladys Marie Stackhouse.

Evelyn grew up in Nebraska attending school in Maxwell. She was united in marriage to Coy V. Thomlison on November 18, 1944 at Oberlin, KS. They raised four sons together. She owned and operated Evelyn’s Curlette in Sutherland and co-owned Coy’s Shoe repair in Sutherland. Evelyn loved working with her sister, Carolyn, at Valley High Ceramics in North Platte.

She always put family first and foremost in her life. Evelyn enjoyed playing cards, the organ, accordion, and piano. She was quite a bowler, enjoyed baking cinnamon rolls, pies, and making her special chicken noodle soup at Christmas time!

Her loving family includes her sons: Steven (Becki) Thomlison of Gering, Micheal (Kathy) Thomlison and Patrick (Patricia) Thomlison of North Platte, daughter-in- law: Sheila Thomlison of North Platte, Sisters: Carolyn (Ed) Henry and Marilyn Bockus of North Platte, and Charlene Meyen of Omaha, brother: Dennis (Connie) Bockus of Gothenburg. Also survived by: 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Coy; son, Albert Coy (Tom) Thomlison; brother, Dean Bockus; 15 brothers and sisters-in-law; grandson, Robert Coy (Bob) Thomlison and a great-grandson, Derick Thomlison, Annette’s son.

Memorials may be left to the “North Platte Opportunity Center Residence 2”, 1305 South Tabor, North Platte, NE 69101 in support of her younger sister, Marilyn.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 – 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 7 – 8 p.m., on Tuesday, November 14, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.