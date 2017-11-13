Lyle L. Johnson, 84, of North Platte, passed away November 9, 2017, at Sutherland Care Center. He was born on November 12, 1932 at Logan, Nebraska to Arthur “Nick” and Ruth (Teaford) Johnson. He graduated from Hershey High School in 1951. Lyle served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He lived in the Hershey area for twenty years, moving to North Platte in 1951. Lyle was united in marriage to Janet L. Knotts at North Platte, Nebraska on June 6, 1954, to this union three children were born. Lyle was a member of the Presbyterian Church, the American Legion and Eagles Lodge #2835. He was the treasurer of the Miller School Board for eight years.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Janet in 1997; his parents; brothers-in-law, Lyle White and Bill Chaney; and sister, Evelyn White.

He is survived by his sons, Gordon (Sandra) Johnson of North Platte and Jay L. (Barbara Hill) Johnson of Golden, CO; daughter, Michelle Smith of Denver, CO; grandsons, Wylie Johnson, Loncey (Jessie Jo) Johnson, and Lance Smith; granddaughters, Chantel Johnson, Makenna Johnson and Natasha (Bob) Merrick, Lydia Smith, and Hannah (Rico) Ochoa; great grandchildren, Koden James, Kahlia Michelle, Jayden Michael and Chase Aaron Ochoa; step great grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron Ochoa; brothers, A. Eugene (Marcy) Johnson and Donald (Joan) Johnson; sister, Peggy Chaney.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Services will be 10:30 am Monday, November 13, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dave Cummings officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with military honors graveside. Visitation will be 1 to 6 pm with family receiving friends from 4 to 6 Sunday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.