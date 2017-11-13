Nebraska hires Colorado agencies to sell state to tourists

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Tourism Commission has entrusted the state’s message to new writers and merchants from outside the state to get the attention of tourists who haven’t paid attention to Nebraska.

12 marketing and advertising agencies competed over the summer, including five from Nebraska. The three that were chosen are all based in Colorado or have an office there.

At least one Lincoln businessman has questioned why all the chosen agencies have Colorado connections, and no Nebraska agency was ever given the chance to deliver an oral presentation as a proposal.

An official of one of the chosen agencies says she and her crew are looking for an emotional connection for Nebraska to tell the story of a state and what it can stand for.