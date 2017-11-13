Robert V. “Bobby” Hadden, age 65, of North Platte, died November 6, 2017 at his home. He was born on September 16, 1952 in Richburg, NY to Robert R. and Jennie Rose (Skiver) Hadden. He graduated from Richburg High School.

In 1976, Bobby moved to North Platte to work on the Sutherland Power Plant. Bobby spent the rest of his life in this area. He lived a short time in Imperial and Scott City, KS, but he considered North Platte his home.

He was an easy going, gentle, kind person who made friends easily. He loved his truck and spent a lot of time fixing up and restoring his toy. A lot of people only knew him because of his truck. He was the little guy with the big truck!

He was a collector of model and die cast cars, hats, and various other things. Bobby was a member of the Colonel Cody Classic Car Club. Along with the power plant, Bobby worked for S & L Farms in Imperial, Schwartz Enterprises at the Brady and Sutherland Rest Areas, Wal Mart, and at Great Plains Health, where he was currently employed at the time of his death.

Survivors include his daughter Keasha (Anthony Ross) Kressin of Wisconsin; 2 grandchildren, Sebastian and Sabella; siblings, David (Diane) of Ceres, NY, Tommy of Arizona, and Ariana “Kandy” Hadden of Bolivar, NY; cousin Roger (Rhonda Travers) Frederick and family of North Platte; Special friends, Randy Paul, Brenda Smith and their families, Amanda, Jessica, and Matthew and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and several members of his North Platte family. A memorial has been established in his name and online condolences can be made at www.adamsswanson.com.

Cremation was chosen and the family will be receiving friends at the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home on Monday November 13, 2017 from 3-5 p.m. Please come and share stories with the family during this time. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.