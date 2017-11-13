Thomas Lee “Tom” Kennedy, of Sutherland, NE, passed away at his home on Friday, November 10, 2017, at the age of 85.

Tom was born April 20, 1932, at Wellfleet, NE, to Merle Leroy and Letha Jane (Heskett) Kennedy and spent his whole life in Sutherland, except for the time he served in the army. He graduated from Sutherland High School in 1950 then enlisted in the U.S. Army in January. Tom served with the 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg, NC and earned the rank of Sergeant.

Following his honorable discharge in ’54, Tom returned to Nebraska and went to work for Sears Redi Mix in Ogallala. During this time he met Charlene “Penny” Guy and the two were married. They had three children, Susan, Montee and Karen, and later divorced.

Tom worked with a seining crew for the Game & Fish Department and for the Village of Sutherland as plant operator and lineman. He then spent the rest of his career working for Nebraska Public Power District, retiring in 1997.

On June 17, 1983, Tom was united in marriage to Barbara June Campbell Lenz. Through this marriage the family grew with the addition of Barb’s eight children. He was a loving father to them all and they thought of him as “Dad”.

Tom was active in the Sutherland community where he served one term as Lincoln County Commissioner, a job which he took great pride in, and was a member of the Otto V. Johnson Post #208 American Legion for over 60 years.

Tom had a good life. He loved to fish, tell stories and was a “hobbyist” who tried raising bees and making wine. He also raised peacocks and chickens, had cats and a great dog named Bear. Tom believed there was a God because, “Man could not make this much beauty.” He will be greatly missed.

Tom is survived by his wife, Barb, of Sutherland; his children, Susan (Bill) Fisher, of Maxwell, Montee (Sandy) Kennedy, of North Platte and Karen (Ruth) Kennedy-Larkin, of Lakewood, CO; stepchildren, Kent (Peggy) Lenz, Kim Lenz, Rick (Jonie) Lenz, Karen (John) Neergaard, Audrey (Duane) Boggs, Julie (Buddy) Gamble, Sandra (Reid) Rodgers; grandchildren, Carlee Cochran (Ted Simmons) and Kristyn, Kadyn and Spencer Kennedy-Larkin; great-granddaughter, Wylee Jane Simmons; sister, Carolyn (Dick) Grady, of North Platte; nieces, Debra Krag, of Nashville, TN, and Lori Hepperly, of North Platte; as well as many step grandchildren and other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Letha; stepdaughter, Teresa Brooks; granddaughter, Janel Gamble Godfrey; step grandson, Shelby Brooks; great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Gamble.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Dunwoody officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Otto V. Johnson Post #208 American Legion.