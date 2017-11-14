Development would bring offices, homes to Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A development proposed would bring commercial office space and multifamily and single-family lots to north-central Kearney.

Developers will ask the Kearney City Council’s approval for the plan on Tuesday.

The nearly 8-acre proposal, by two Lexington investors, would be called Loyd Glen Estates and would abut the Brandt and Fountain Hills subdivisions. The area has been a vacant pasture for years.

Assistant City Manager Paul Briseno says the Kearney Planning Commission recently voted in favor of the development. City staff also recommends approval.

