James C. “Jim” Davenport, 83, of Arnold, passed away Nov. 11, 2017, at the Callaway District Hospital.

Jim was born on July 4, 1934, to Orville and Lola (Bean) Davenport in Gothenburg. He was a 1952 graduate of Gothenburg High School, where he enjoyed playing football and participating in track. After high school, he attended Colorado A&M in Fort Collins, Colorado. While there, he was a member of the football team. In 1956, he joined the United States Army, where he served in Germany until 1957.

On Jan. 19, 1958, Jim married the love of his life, Sherry Hircock. From this union, nine children were born, Julie (Randy) Bailar, Jeani Davenport, Joni (Mike) Claymon, JoDee Kimball, Dan Davenport, Jennifer (Jeff) Drey, Michael Davenport, Jimmy Davenport and Jacque (Ryan) Porter.

After a short time in Denver, the couple made their home in Arnold for a few years before moving to the family farm, where they spent the remainder of their lives.

Jim loved his life of farming and ranching, especially making work fun for his children by turning himself into a “corn monster” while irrigating, as well as hiding birthday gifts in the corn field. He also took a lot of pride in keeping the family farm and vehicles in tip top shape.

Jim appreciated the great outdoors, including spending time fishing and camping. Many laughs and pranks were had with his fishing friends and family out on the boat. Most recently, he spent the summer camping at one of his favorite places in the world, Merritt Reservoir, near Valentine.

The most important part of Jim’s life were his wife and children. He enjoyed attending his children’s school activities, including being a timer at track meets. On occasion, he even felt it was necessary to give his opinion to the referees at basketball games. He went to numerous state basketball and state track meets over the years, always rising early in order to be one of the first people there so he could get a good seat. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially giving them tractor rides at the farm.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry; parents, Orville and Lola; stepfather, Bob Lewis; brothers, Daniel and Jon; son, Michael; and grandson, Andrew Claymon.

Left to cherish the memories he gave us are his stepmother, Mary Davenport; sister, Deanna (Ralph) Morgan; his children; grandchildren, Bridget (Les) Anthony, Chandini Dahlberg, Brian Claymon, Calvin (Andrea), Nicci, Mason, Mac and Lexie Drey, Kacey and Charlie Porter, and Austin Davenport; great-grandson, Les Anthony V; great-granddaughter, Blake Drey; and a host of relatives and friends.

Memorials are suggested to James C. Davenport Memorial Fund at Pinnacle Bank in Arnold.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold. Burial will be at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.