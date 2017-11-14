Nebraska utility works to increase renewable energy sources

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Public Power District says it plans to use renewable sources to provide half the energy it sells to retails customers by 2020.

The utility announced the plan Monday during the annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference in Lincoln.

President and CEO Tim Burke says the utility is working on a request for proposals to add up to 300 megawatts of wind energy. The company also plans to build a 160 megawatt wind farm in Wayne County that’s expected to open in 2019.

Less than 20 percent of the utility’s 2016 retail sales came from renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines, natural gas extracted from a landfill and hydropower from dams.

The utility serves Omaha and surrounding areas.