P. Dean Peterson, 79, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 12, 2017, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha of acute pancreatitis.

He was born on July 25, 1938, in Gothenburg, the son of P. Raymond and Clara Peterson. He grew up on the family farm and attended school at New Hope. He graduated from Gothenburg High School with the class of 1957.

Dean married Aleda Abbott on Aug. 7, 1960, in Cozad, and they made their home on the farm north of Gothenburg. Dean and Aleda had five children, Kay, Karen, Kim, Kelly and Mark.

Dean was a member of the Evangelical Free Church and Well Drillers Association.

Dean owned and operated Peterson Well Drilling for 56 years, working alongside his son, brother and nephew. Working was his passion and he enjoyed his customers. He also took pride in farming and ranching on the X-9 Family Farm. He loved to hunt and to be with his grandkids.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Aleda; two sons, Kim and Kelly Peterson; and sister-in-law, Luetta Peterson.

Surviving him are his son, Mark (Susan) Peterson of Gothenburg; two daughters, Kay (Dan) Catlin of Kearney and Karen (Dave) Bardwick of Missoula, Montana; six grandkids, Abby, Chad and Derrick Bardwick of Missoula, Seth Catlin of Kearney, Tyler and Kayla Peterson of Gothenburg; brother, Jerry (Sherri) Peterson of Gothenburg; sister, Deanna (Terry) Cox of Arlington, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 133, Gothenburg, NE 69138, or the E-Free Commons Building. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Gothenburg Evangelical Free Church with Pastors Scott Newman and Robert Litzenberger officiating. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery, Gothenburg. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., with the family from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Evangelical Free Church, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel & Monuments, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.