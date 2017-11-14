Woman critically injured in Saturday crash in Omaha dies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say an Omaha woman has died days after suffering critical injuries in a crash.

Police say 67-year-old Laura Hogan died Monday at an Omaha hospital, where she was taken after the Saturday morning crash.

Police say a pickup truck hauling a dump-truck box stalled in a northbound lane of Interstate 480 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say Hogan tried to drive around the truck, but struck the rear bumper. She was taken to a hospital with a critical head injury.

The 26-year-old driver of the truck, who was outside of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries. He declined medical treatment.