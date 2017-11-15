Donna Marie (Rodgers) Oliver formerly of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away quickly due to colon and liver cancer on November 10, 2017.

James and Elizabeth (Easton) Rodgers gave birth to Donna on November 10, 1929. She grew up and attended school and graduated from North Platte High School. On February 1, 1958 she married Vernard Jack Oliver who adopted her two small children from a previous marriage. They made their home on the Oliver Ranch before moving to North Platte to have additional children and raise their family. She enjoyed being a housewife raising her children and being “Mom” to more than 200 children as a daycare provider, foster parent and guardians for over 25 years. In February of 2013, Donna and her husband moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado. After her husband passed away she moved to Oakbrook One apartments where she made many friends and was close to her special companions through volunteers of America, as well as her many CSU dog walkers through “Pets Forever” especially Matt (The dog walker ). Her secret passion for 54 years was watching Days of our Lives, which taught her how not to keep a secret and how to shop.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, two sisters, her husband, and three sons, Randall Jack, David Eugene, and Gary Lee.

She is survived by her furry companion, Rusty, her children Kelly Doyle Oliver of Superior NE. Debra (Wayne) Lynis Viewig of Kiowa, CO. Sandra Katherine Tanner of Ft. Collins, CO. Rodger Kevin Oliver of Cheyenne, WY. Janelle Rich of Bullhead City, AZ. Carolyn Richard of Hastings, NE. and Tracy Helvie of Hastings, NE. Fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great grand children. Her brother Virgil “Butch” Rodgers of , NE. and sister in law Edna of Montana and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 18, 10 am, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ at 220 N. Vine, North Platte, followed by a graveside service at Fort McPherson National Cemetery and lunch 12 pm at the church. Please visit www.VesseyFuneral Service.com to leave the family a special memory or condolence.