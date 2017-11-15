Jason Robert Alexander, of North Platte, NE, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, November 13, 2017, at the age of 45, after being diagnosed with appendix cancer in 2016. Jason Robert Alexander, of North Platte, NE, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, November 13, 2017, at the age of 45, after being diagnosed with appendix cancer in 2016.

Jason was born November 11, 1972, to Jerry Lee and Patricia Ann (Turner) Alexander in North Platte where he grew up. Jason graduated from North Platte High School in 1991 then started working in construction.

On August 14, 1998, Jason was united in marriage to Misty Michelle Edwards in North Platte. They later moved to Grand Island, NE, where Jason worked for Cleary Construction. They returned to North Platte in 2008 and Jason went to work for Steele Construction then most recently he was working for Jackson Concrete.

He was a member of the North Platte Berean Church, a volunteer at Maranatha Bible Camp and was a past member of F.O. Eagles Aries #2839. Jason liked building things and working with his hands, and this included building a house with Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed camping, fishing, working in his garage, and hanging out with his friends. But most of all, Jason loved being with his family.

He leaves behind his wife, Misty, his children, Britton (Amber) Edwards, Alexis Edwards, Aaron Moore and Trevor Alexander, and granddaughter, Taelynn Edwards; his mother, Patricia (Marvin) Bartels; and father, Jerry (Clyta) Alexander, all of North Platte; sister, Gracie Alexander (James), of North Platte; brother, James Stockham, of San Francisco, CA; many cousins including, David Turner, Bobby Turner, Paul Turner, Danny James and Ronda Edwards, all of North Platte, DJ Turner, of Atlanta, GA, Sheila Hulme, of Grand Island, Jonathon Turner, of Greenville, NC, and Audie Hazen and Lonnie Hazen, of Wellfleet, NE; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other family.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents; stepfather, Bruce Stockham; two aunts; and two uncles.