Anita Joan (Sander) Wills, 69, of North Platte entered into eternal peace on November 12, 2017. Her family was by her brave, courageous side until the very end.

Anita was born on July 26, 1948, to William and Marianna (Heskamp) Sander. She grew up and attended school in Meade, KS. Her family later moved to Dodge City, KS, where she attended Saint Mary’s of the Plains College. It was at Saint Mary’s where she met her best friend and partner in life, Arthur Wills. The couple was married on September 14, 1968. They built a life together in North Platte, NE, where they raised their three children and made many lifelong friends.

Professionally, Anita enjoyed a career in banking and commercial real estate, most recently working as the Office Manager for Commercial Investment Services before retiring in 2010. However, her family and friends were always her priority and passion. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved traveling to spend quality time with her children and four grandchildren, and was always there when they needed her. Anita treasured her many friendships, entertaining them at her home or gathering for coffee and lunch. She also cherished her time outdoors caring for her beautiful rose garden. She was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where she volunteered her time over the years supporting various events and the CCD program. Anita lived her precious life to the very fullest, sharing with the rest of the world her deep faith, grace, optimism, sense of wonderment and adventure, and witty sense of humor.

She will be truly missed.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mariana Sander; and two of her three brothers, William and Daniel Sander.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Wills, of North Platte, NE; her three children, Shawn Wills, of Omaha, NE, Heather (Greg) Von Behren, of Rockville, MD, and Alisa (Kevin) Wills-Keely, of Centennial, CO; her four grandchildren, Dawson and Hanna Wills, of Omaha, NE, Alexander Von Behren, of Rockville, MD, and Zoe Wills-Keely, of Centennial, CO; her brother, Dennis (Judy) Sander, of Liberal, KS; and a number of extended family members and dear friends.

A memorial has been established to the Salvation Army and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

The visitation will be held from 9am to 7pm, followed by a rosary service, on November 16, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, November 17, at 10am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Reverend James Novakowski as celebrant. The burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.