Bernie Madison retiring from position as head football coach at North Platte High School

Bernie Madison shared with players that he will be retiring from Head Football Coach effective at the end of the 2017 season on Thursday, November 2nd. Coach Madison has been a head football coach for Kearney Catholic and North Platte Public Schools. In his resignation letter, Coach Madison was thankful for all the great opportunities given to him as Head Coach at North Platte HS. He stated he enjoyed working with and learning from colleagues for the past nine years and is ready to move on to the next phase of his life.

Coach Madison will remain a physical education teacher for NPHS and supporter of the football program through this transition.

Principal James Ayres commented about Coach Madison – “Coach Madison’s ability to build and form relationships with his players and students was evident the first day he was at North Platte High School. He is always out greeting students and patrons who come to the school. His enthusiastic and down to earth approach makes it easy for him to build these relationships.”

Activities Director Marc Mroczek noted, “I would like to thank Bernie for all his hard work and dedication to the Bulldog football program the past nine years. I wish him all the best in the future.”

North Platte High School Activities Director, Marc Mroczek, will be working with administration to post the position and hire a new Head Coach for the 2018 season.