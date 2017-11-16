Omaha community college repays fed money used to buy cars

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Metropolitan Community College has agreed to pay the federal Department of Labor more than $151,000 for using a grant to buy vehicles that weren’t part of the grant program.

Metro President Randy Schmailzl says the federal government initially wanted $297,848, but the college negotiated the payment down by close to half.

The Metro board unanimously approved the payout after a closed session at its meeting earlier this week.

Schmailzl says that when it came time to close out the grant this year, the acquisition of 11 cars was questioned. He says some of the vehicles were wrongly purchased in duplicate, and some didn’t fall within the grant’s intent.