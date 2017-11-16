Robert Lee “Bob” Liska, 86, of North Platte, NE passed away Monday November 13, 2017, at his daughters home in Espanola, NM. He was born July 10, 1931 in Crete, NE to Frank and Zdenka Liska. Bob worked for the State of Nebraska and James E Simon Construction, where he helped build the North Platte Telegraph and several churches and banks in the area. He loved to travel and received his Pilot’s License at a very young age and enjoyed flying. He had a Piper Cub and a Luscombe. He also loved his roses, gardening and hunting. His later years were spent on Lake Maloney, where he loved to fish. Bob always knew the exact spots to catch fish.

He is survived by his brothers, John Liska and James Liska; sister, JoAnn Stickler; children, Bradley (Marcia) Liska, Brian (Dana) Liska, and Barbara Liston; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, with a little one on the way; one great great grandchild; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Jean H. Liska. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established in his memory. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 5 -7 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.