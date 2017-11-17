Edwin Cohagan Death Notice

Edwin Cohagan, 83, of North Platte, died Nov. 9, 2017, at his home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Casual attire is requested. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel & Monuments, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.