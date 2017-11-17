Phyllis Arlene Roblyer, 87, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 28, 2017, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Phyllis was born on Jan. 7, 1930, in Cowles to Corbin and Ruth (Waller) Hansen.
She moved to North Platte in 1963, where she worked at the Super 8 Motel for 13 years. She was baptized in the Congregation Church in Cambridge. She was a volunteer at the Lincoln County Historical Museum and was known to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jean Barrett; brothers, Keith, Carleton and Gerald Hansen; half brother, Robert Hansen; and sister, Irene Holst.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Doug) Slaymaker of Centenniel, Colorado; son, Richard Roblyer; five grandchildren; and other extended family members and friends.
A memorial has been established in her name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation was chosen. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
