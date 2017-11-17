North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (11.17.17): Where You Don’t Want to Be

Ty Michael Brouillette: Minor in Possession

Kyrsten Nicole Russell: Probation Violation (x2)

Jennifer Carol Walters: Failure to Appear, Probation Violation

Tayler Leanne Yost: Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

