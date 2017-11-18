Crete man accused of embezzling from Lincoln contractor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Crete man has been charged with felony theft, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Lincoln contractor.

Mark Ackerman was arrested Thursday by Lincoln police.

Officer Angela Sands says Vertical Horizons Contracting Inc. reported the theft to police on Oct. 15.

Last month, the company sued Ackerman, asking a Lancaster County District judge to order him to repay nearly $108,600. The contractor services the telecom, manufacturing, oil and gas, and utility industries. The lawsuit says Ackerman began working there in October 2007 and was fired Oct. 13. Company officials believe the company’s loss might exceed $400,000.

Ackerman has been released on bond.

Ackerman’s attorney, Justin Kalemkiarian (kal-em-CAHR’-ee-an) of Lincoln, declined to comment Friday on the case.

