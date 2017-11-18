Police say man dies after early morning crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say an Omaha man has died following a two-vehicle crash at a southwestern city intersection.

Police say 60-year-old Jose Gil-Rodriguez died from injuries he received in the 5 a.m. Thursday crash.

Investigators say a 34-year-old driver ran a red light at the intersection, colliding with Gil-Rodriguez’s car. The older man was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died.

The other driver was treated for cuts and scrapes.

No charges had been filed by early Friday.