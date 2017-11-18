Report shows Takata recall still moving slowly

DETROIT (AP) — A new report issued Friday says auto companies have replaced only 57 percent of potentially deadly Takata airbag inflators, even though recalls have been underway for more than 15 years.

The report by an independent monitor appointed to keep tabs on the recalls also says that auto companies are only about halfway toward a Dec. 31 goal of 100 percent replacement of older and more dangerous inflators.

Takata air bags can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 19 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured.

Nineteen automakers in the U.S. will have to recall up to 69 million inflators in 42 million vehicles.

The monitor’s report says that of the 43.1 million inflators recalled so far, 24.6 million have been replaced.