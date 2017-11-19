2017 All-RPAC Volleyball

FIRST TEAM (WEST DIVISION)
Faith Simpson, 12, Wauneta-Palisade
Sydney Mullin, 12, Maxwell
Grace Frederick, 11, Dundy County-Stratton
Jayden Widener, 11, Maywood-Hayes Center
Grace Sommer, 12, Maxwell
Avery Johnson, 10, Maywood-Hayes Center
Kyleigh Scott, 11, Hitchcock County
FIRST TEAM (EAST DIVISION)
Korynn Clason, 10, Cambridge
Jadyn Heckenlively, 12, Alma
Cassi Bose, 12, Southern Valley
Kaitlyn Ryan, 12, Bertrand
Lauren Samuelson, 10, Southern Valley
Halle Dahlgren, 12, Bertrand
Jada High, 10, Bertrand
SECOND TEAM (WEST DIVISION)
Adalene Krutsinger, 11, Dundy County-Stratton
Taylor Mullen-Beck, 12, Paxton
Isabell Sheets, 12, Hitchcock County
Haylee Sandman, 9, Wauneta-Palisade
Sydney Mullen-Shaw, 12, Maywood-Hayes Center
Jaycee Widener, 9, Maywood-Hayes Center
Dawson Latta, 12, Dundy County-Stratton
SECOND TEAM (EAST DIVISION)
Maddie Brugh, 12, Alma
Nicole Dewey, 11, Southwest
Bria Tomlin, 12, Cambridge
Tiffany Wells, 11, Alma
Cassidy Ryan, 12, Bertrand
Melonie Meyers, 12, Arapahoe
Sawyer Quinn. 11, Southern Valley
HONORABLE MENTION (WEST DIVISION)
Hannah Nelson, 12, Wallace
Allie Behlke, 12, Dundy County-Stratton
Courtney Hrnichir, 12, Hitchcock County
Michaela Dukes, 10, Wauneta-Palisade
Amanda Horinek, 11, Hitchcock County
Callie Kriha, 12, Paxton
Monique Gooden, 11, Wauneta-Palisade
Nicole Howitt, 12, Maxwell
Rebel Sjeklocha, 12, Maywood-Hayes Center
Madison Thompson, 12, Maxwell
HONORABLE MENTION (EAST DIVISION)
Alex Ellermeier, 11, Medicine Valley
Rebecca Lennemann, 12, Southern Valley
Kailee Tomlin, 11, Cambridge
Maggie Bose, 11, Southern Valley
Lindsay Schutz, 11, Bertrand
Alayna Whipple, 12, Arapahoe
